LifeProof Introduces New Sustainable Cases

"Sustainability is at the forefront of our case designs," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "SEE and SEE with MagSafe are a testament to our commitment to use recycled materials as much as possible in our designs without compromising on LifeProof drop proof protection."

SEE is a clear-backed case designed to shield Apple and Samsung devices from drops. This slim single-piece case is clear to show off your device and comprised of over 50 percent recycled materials to help save our Earth.

SEE with MagSafe is designed to pair with Apple's new charging and accessory system. It's made with more than 45 percent recycled plastic and withstands two-meter drops. This slim case features a two-tone look in four attractive color combinations. This ultra-thin one-piece case is designed to slip around iPhone with ease.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makingwaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof SEE, SEE with MagSafe and NËXT with MagSafe are available now on lifeproof.com .

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2021 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries.

