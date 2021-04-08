LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 1,000 Google Reviews Averaging 4.8 Stars

"We're thrilled to have reached our 1,000th Google Review at an average Start Rating of 4.8," said LifeQuotes.com vice president, Brian Bland. "It's gratifying to see life insurance shoppers so happy with the savings they can achieve by using our proprietary technology, which enables anonymous quoting in private, a comparative selection of 40 insurers' rates with underwriting guidelines built-in, instant-decision underwriting and online buying capability."

Bland continued, "A recent study of our customers' buying experience revealed that 88 percent received final policy pricing at or below the price they initially self-quoted, which is outstanding for life insurance given the high number of variables that can affect a final rate."

Other unique attributes of the LifeQuotes.com platform include automatic quoting of Final Expense, Term Life, Whole Life and Universal Life whenever applicable, buy-online capability and the disclosure of actual underwriting guidelines so that people with health histories can know with better certainty the expected final price.

"LifeQuotes.com welcomes people with health histories who might have been rated up or declined elsewhere," said Bland. "Common conditions we see are diabetes, recovering cancer, heart disease, anxiety and sleep apnea. In today's competitive market, many insurers will even award their best rates to somebody who has mild hypertension or elevated cholesterol. Some of the plans on our platform ask no health questions going up to $100,000."

Having an adequate amount of life insurance in place is important and everybody's situation is unique. Here are some LifeQuotes.com guidelines:

For people who work and have dependents, children or a mortgage: 10-15 times annual income

For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

minimum For burial-only coverage: $10,000 - $25,000

Instant decision term life plans soar in popularity

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year, instant decision level term life policy. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available as are Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premiums for life.

Instant Decision Sample Rates, 10 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $8 $9 $13 $23

20-35 $9 $10 $15 $25 40 $9 $13 $19 $30

40 $10 $12 $19 $33 45 $11 $16 $25 $45

45 $12 $19 $28 $51 50 $14 $24 $39 $73

50 $17 $28 $49 $87 55 $19 $33 $54 $101

55 $23 $41 $73 $135 60 $26 $52 $98 N/A

60 $40 $81 $158 N/A





















Instant Decision Sample Rates, 20 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $9 $12 $18 $35

20-35 $10 $14 $22 $41 40 $10 $15 $24 $50

40 $11 $17 $27 $60 45 $14 $22 $39 $76

45 $16 $28 $49 $100 50 $21 $37 $65 $119

50 $25 $42 $79 $162 55 $30 $56 $95 $175

55 $39 $78 $129 $238 60 $49 $105 $212 N/A

60 $71 $151 $306 N/A





















Instant Decision Sample Rates, 30 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $14 $21 $34 $61

20-35 $16 $24 $41 $73 40 $17 $27 $48 $89

40 $22 $33 $60 $112 45 $23 $39 $71 $135

45 $30 $47 $90 $176 50 $36 $70 $125 N/A

50 $47 $94 $168 N/A 55 $56 $112 N/A N/A

55 $75 $151 N/A N/A

The sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Applicants with pre-existing medical issues can view instant quotes at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com:

"2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com is an online insurance broker that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's innovative technology allows customers to view continually-updated quotes on an anonymous basis and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater also reveals underwriting guidelines for improved accuracy. The company also provides fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions and affinity groups with large customer bases. More than 380,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984.

Survey Methodology, Participating Insurers

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated in this press release may not be available in all states and certain terms may vary by state where required by state law. The supplemental policies described provide limited benefits and are NOT comprehensive health insurance or major medical insurance and they do NOT satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, refer to http://www.HealthCare.gov. Policies examined include American Family Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, policy form ICC14-LD10001; American National Insurance Company, Galveston, TX, policy form ART 12; Assurity Life Insurance Company, Lincoln, NE, policy form I L1702; Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Foresters Financial of Toronto, Canada, under form ICC16 770620; Haven Life Insurance Agency, Issued by C.M Life Insurance Agency, LLC, a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Mass Mutual) of Springfield, MA. Policy form # ICC19PCM-SI 0819); Lincoln Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, policy form LEF06321-18_7-10, and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, policy form LEF06321_5-12, both insurance company affiliates of Lincoln National Corporation, whose marketing name is Lincoln Financial Group; John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) of Boston, MA 02117, on policy form number ICC16 2016TERM and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company of St. Paul, MN under policy number F76777-15; Pacific Life Insurance Company of Newport Beach, CA, policy form P16YLT. North American Company for Life & Health Insurance, Chicago, IL, policy form LS174; Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company of Horsham, PA, under policy form ICC13-LT; Principal Life Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA, under policy form ICC17 SN 104; Protective Life and Annuity, Birmingham, AL, policy form TI-15; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; Sagicor Life Insurance Company of Scottsdale, AZ under form number 1000; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form A91-OSV (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts; Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form 1-304 11-107, both AEGON companies; Vantis Life Insurance Company, Windsor, CT, policy form # ICC17DTC; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form LAP1099, a Mutual of Omaha affiliate company. Copyright 1984-2021 Life Quotes, Inc. All rights reserved.

