LifeScan Announces OneTouch Verio Reflect® Meter U.S. Launch

The OneTouch Verio Reflect meter also features an enhanced ColorSure ® Dynamic Range Indicator to help patients visualize when their blood sugar result is near high or low, so they can make adjustments before going out of range.

The OneTouch Verio Reflect meter enables virtual care when connected to the OneTouch Reveal ecosystem:

The OneTouch Reveal mobile app, one of the most downloaded diabetes management apps in the world, allows consumers to share progress directly with healthcare providers from the comfort of home via email/text.

People with diabetes can also connect to their physician's OneTouch Reveal healthcare professional web application or link to Apple Health® for sharing with other healthcare platforms like Teledoc and Doctor on Demand.

When using the OneTouch Reveal® Plus app, patients have access to a 24/7 digital coaching tool powered by BlueStar® and offered on Express Scripts Digital Health Formulary.

Diabetes self-management is emphasized in treatment goals set together by people with diabetes, their family, and healthcare providers, and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists recommends patients be active and knowledgeable participants in their care.1 In a study, healthcare professionals ranked the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter as the best meter, among four selected meters, to help consumers improve their diabetes management and understand their numbers to help them stay in range.*

"Blood glucose numbers can signal problems, but not solutions. Now, with a simple blood glucose test, the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter gives patients an understanding of what the numbers mean, actions they can take, and encouragement to motivate them to stay on track and easily connect to their healthcare professional with telehealth connectivity," said Brian Heald, senior vice president of product development at LifeScan. "We're proud to introduce this significant connected-solution and innovation for people with diabetes, especially with the vast majority of the estimated 34 million people living with diabetes in the U.S. relying on blood glucose monitoring to manage their diabetes."

The OneTouch Verio Reflect meter will be showcased at the American Diabetes Association's 80th Scientific Sessions virtual event June 12-16. The OneTouch Verio Reflect meter can be purchased now at select retailers and will be widely available across the U.S. in July.

Visit OneTouch.com to learn more about the OneTouch Verio Reflect meter features and benefits.

Treatment decisions should be based on the current numerical result and healthcare professional's recommendation.

*In a market research study, 80% (283) of 353 HCPs surveyed, chose the OneTouch Verio Reflect® meter as their preferred choice based on a comparison of simulated blinded meter images of Accu-Chek® Guide, Contour® Next One and FreeStyle Lite. LifeScan study conducted in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and U.S., in 2019.

1. https://www.aace.com/disease-state-resources/diabetes/depth-information/glycemic-management-type-2-diabetes. Accessed June 6, 2020.

About LifeScan

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com.

