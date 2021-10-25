LifeScan Launches OneTouch® Solutions, A Holistic Digital Health Offering Linking People with Diabetes to Solutions and Support From Proven Experts

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, serving more than 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand products, announced today the launch of OneTouch® Solutions, an eCommerce site offering a comprehensive and convenient choice of personalized wellness programs to help people not just manage diabetes, but thrive. OneTouch Solutions is available now to consumers in the US, and will soon be offered to healthcare providers, payors, and employers as a reimbursed adjudicated option in early 2022.

"Managing diabetes today is complex and burdensome for people with diabetes and their healthcare providers. People require knowledge and skills to implement self-care and healthy lifestyle behaviors along with regular self-monitoring to assess, with their healthcare providers, management, personalized care and progression of therapy," said Hope Warshaw, MMSc, RD, CDCES, BC-ADM, a diabetes care provider and owner Hope Warshaw Associates, LLC, a diabetes-focused consultancy. "Proven digital tools and technologies can offer the critical support people need and ease the burdens of diabetes management for both the person with diabetes and their healthcare providers," added Warshaw.

Diabetes is one of the fastest growing health challenges of the 21st century. The number of adults living with diabetes has more than tripled over the past 20 years with nearly half a billion people worldwide, a number expected to continue growing at a high rate with a projected 51% increase by 20451. Much of this increase in prevalence over the last few decades has been driven by an upsurge in type 2 diabetes and key risk factors including rising levels of obesity, unhealthy diets, and widespread lack of physical activity.

"LifeScan has a 40-year history supporting people living with diabetes and along the way we've learned it is a very personal journey, with still unsolved challenges associated with this multifaceted health condition. With a responsibility to not only envision a world without limits, but to also empower it, we have created a way for people to access a customized and personalized experience with our trusted OneTouch brand, anytime and anywhere, all in one convenient portal," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "Our collaborations with other industry leaders power this new health solution, giving us the opportunity to offer much needed, holistic digital health tools to the millions of people who count on OneTouch products every day," Asbury added.

"We created OneTouch Solutions based on deep consumer understanding and clinical insights, and we are focused on meeting people where they are in the journey with diabetes," said Lisa Rose, LifeScan Global SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "With OneTouch Solutions, people get the tools and motivation that millions of people have already successfully used to improve their overall health and wellness, so it's easier to manage their diabetes. This launch is the first step in our ultimate goal of creating a holistic digital wellness exchange that learns from consumers and grows with them to deliver personalized and actionable insights that fit into their everyday lives," said Rose.

"Successfully managing diabetes often includes close monitoring of a variety of separate but related factors – blood sugar, diet, sleep, exercise, insulin and more – and this can be challenging for people living with diabetes around the world," said Brian Heald, Head of R&D and Product Development "Siloed information sources across the clinical and wellness continuum can create disconnects and there is a need for technology to converge health and wellness data and provide integrated and individualized solutions. There is no clear roadmap for diabetes management, as each person's body reacts to stimuli differently, so it's a test-and-learn process and one that must be personalized."

OneTouch®, the market leader in the US2, a well-known favorite within the diabetes community and a trusted brand among endocrinologists, nurses specializing in diabetes and people with diabetes. Data shows that the OneTouch brand has an overall awareness of 99% among Physicians and 96% among People with Diabetes3. OneTouch Reveal®, the platform supporting this holistic offering, is one of the most downloaded consumer diabetes management apps in the world and is used in physician offices through a web portal that enables remote monitoring and telehealth care.

OneTouch® Solutions subscription programs are available now to consumers in the US at shop.onetouch.com , and programs can be personalized to meet individual health and wellness needs and goals, including offering premium wellness tools from experts like Noom, Fitbit, Cecelia Health, Welldoc and more -- connecting these partners with glucose data from OneTouch connected meters.

OneTouch® Solutions comprehensive wellness program connects OneTouch monitoring tools with these proven digital health solutions in one convenient digital wellness exchange, with cost savings for consumers subscribing to more than one offering:

OneTouch Reveal ® app helps people with diabetes track and trend their blood sugar levels from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones. In a clinical study, 77% of people with diabetes agreed that managing their diabetes was easier with the OneTouch Reveal app (compared to without an app) 4 .

app helps people with diabetes track and trend their blood sugar levels from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones. In a clinical study, 77% of people with diabetes agreed that managing their diabetes was easier with the OneTouch Reveal app (compared to without an app) . Noom ® behavior change program includes psychology-based education, tools, and coaching to help people with type 2 diabetes adopt healthier habits, lose weight, and improve blood glucose control. In a 2020 pilot study, 65% of OneTouch Reveal app users who participated in a 16-week Noom program lost weight, and engaged users lost 5x more weight than non-engaged users. 5

behavior change program includes psychology-based education, tools, and coaching to help people with type 2 diabetes adopt healthier habits, lose weight, and improve blood glucose control. In a 2020 pilot study, 65% of OneTouch Reveal app users who participated in a 16-week Noom program lost weight, and engaged users lost 5x more weight than non-engaged users. Fitbit ® devices and services, including Fitbit Premium, give users a more complete view of how lifestyle factors, like daily activity, nutrition and sleep can impact a user's blood glucose levels, while also providing tools that can help lead to healthy lifestyle changes. A recent report showed that adding Fitbit to a diabetes intervention program can lead to further improvements in fasting blood sugar, hemoglobin A1c, and LDL cholesterol.

devices and services, including Fitbit Premium, give users a more complete view of how lifestyle factors, like daily activity, nutrition and sleep can impact a user's blood glucose levels, while also providing tools that can help lead to healthy lifestyle changes. A recent report showed that adding Fitbit to a diabetes intervention program can lead to further improvements in fasting blood sugar, hemoglobin A1c, and LDL cholesterol. Cecelia Health ® provides a one-on-one virtual support program for diabetes management and other health concerns, needs and questions delivered by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. Proven results include 30% increase in time-in-range, 1.5pt average reduction in A1C levels and 80%+ medication adherence at 12 months.

provides a one-on-one virtual support program for diabetes management and other health concerns, needs and questions delivered by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. Proven results include 30% increase in time-in-range, 1.5pt average reduction in A1C levels and 80%+ medication adherence at 12 months. Welldoc® a personalized, AI-driven digital health app for people with diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, and/or prediabetes. Research specific to Welldoc's flagship BlueStar® product has shown that engaged populations can see a 1.83% A1C reduction6, 30% reduction in diabetes-related and all-cause ER visits and a 55% reduction in ER-related costs7.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

1 International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels, Belgium: 2019. Available at: https://www.diabetesatlas.org 2 Data on file 3 Based on research commissioned by LifeScan, US 2021 4 Katz LB et al. Use of a Meter with Color-Range Indicators and a Mobile Diabetes Management App Improved Glycemic Control and Patient Satisfaction in an Underserved Hispanic Population: "Tu Salud" Study. ADA Diabetes Spectrum Vol. 34, No. 4, Fall 2021. 5 Data from May 2020 pilot study of 208 OneTouch Reveal® app users who participated in the 16-week Noom program and had available weight measures. Engagement measured by messages to coach in at least 8 of 16 weeks. 6 Snow K, Iyer Phd A, Shearer D, Peeples M. Interactive Digital Health: Engaging Healthy Behaviors & Clinical Outcomes.; 2020. Poster 7 Shearer D, Iyer A, Peeples M. A Payer Digital Health Study Shows Scalable Approach to Cost Savings and Outcomes. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2020;15(2):521-522. doi:10.1177/1932296820947403

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifescan.com

