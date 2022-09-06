LifeScan Names Rekha Ramesh Chief Digital and Information Officer

Former CPG and music entertainment IT executive brings transformative digital strategy expertise as company advances its digital health solutions for people with diabetes and related conditions

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced that it has named Rekha Ramesh Chief Digital and Information Officer effective immediately. Rekha joins LifeScan with over 25 years of IT and digital strategy leadership experience and a proven track record driving customer-centric digital transformations that accelerate and maximize growth.

Most recently, Rekha was the Global Chief Digital Officer and Global Chief Information Officer (CDIO) for Tupperware Brands responsible for launching and scaling its digital sales channel and accelerating ecommerce growth and in 2021 was named CIO of the Year by Consumer Goods Technology. Previously, she served as Global CIO for Advantage Solutions (merged with Daymon Worldwide), a $4B+ leading provider of business solutions to many of the world's largest consumer goods, manufacturers, and retailers. Her work focused on transforming business processes internally by optimizing work, automating finance, enabling external business through data monetization, and enabling innovative digital solutions. Prior to her tenure at Advantage Solutions/Daymon, Rekha spent over 15 years in senior global IT leadership positions at Avon Products and Sony BMG Music Entertainment where she spearheaded technology and digital transformations.

"As we continue our journey bringing new digital health solutions for people with diabetes and related health conditions and look to build upon our data innovation partnerships, we're delighted to welcome Rekha to the team," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "She's a transformative digital strategist who looks for customer- and partner-centric ways to accelerate growth."

As Chief Digital and Information Officer, Rekha will lead the technology organization and have responsibility for LifeScan's overall digital and technology strategy, and oversee all global information systems with a focus on innovation and advancing the OneTouch brand's digital health ecosystem and the enterprise's ecommerce capabilities.

About LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com.

