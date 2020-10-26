LifeScan partners with Truepill™ in ground-breaking strategic move to offer innovative wellness solutions to 20 million people with diabetes and other health conditions

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan , a world leader in blood glucose monitoring serving 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced its partnership with Truepill™ , the digital health platform powering consumer health experiences through its API-connected infrastructure. The partnership supports LifeScan's strategic move to expand its OneTouch brand offerings beyond diabetes testing supplies to innovative digital wellness offerings for diabetes and related health conditions, including weight loss, fitness, and hypertension. The partnership will launch in November with an eCommerce platform embedded directly in the OneTouch Reveal™ mobile app enabling users to buy testing supplies and wellness services from their homes.

"With four decades of diabetes expertise and the largest installed patient-base in the U.S., we know that living with diabetes and chronic conditions is complicated. Our goal is to support people living with diabetes and chronic conditions with solutions that simplify the day-to-day management for improved wellness and outcomes. LifeScan's OneTouch Reveal app is already providing meaningful resources, helping users understand patterns and trends to keep them focused on staying healthy," said Val Asbury, LifeScan president and chief executive officer. "By leveraging Truepill's powerful API infrastructure, we are able to broaden awareness of our vast array of OneTouch® brand tools with an easy to access eCommerce channel for our OneTouch Reveal users. We're excited to continue to innovate our offerings and expand our digital portfolio with Truepill's help."

This partnership is another way that LifeScan is focusing on the needs of people with diabetes and other conditions and their caregivers to promote effective self-management. Through this partnership, LifeScan will leverage Truepill's industry leading, agile end-to-end healthcare platform to provide OneTouch brand diabetes self-management supplies, including test strips, lancing devices and blood glucose monitors, directly to patients' homes. The eCommerce function will be available in the OneTouch Reveal platform beginning November 2020 in the United States.

"Patients are demanding the same personalization, accessibility, and innovation from healthcare that they seek in every other area of their lives. The consumerization of healthcare means that digital, direct-to-patient solutions are no longer nice to have, but essential," said Sid Viswanathan, Truepill co-founder and president. "We believe that digital healthcare will change the future of glucose monitoring, diabetes care, and treatment of chronic and acute conditions alike. We're thrilled to partner with industry leader LifeScan to bring scalable solutions to market and to improve care for the millions of people affected by diabetes."

Truepill already provides digital health solutions and nationwide prescription delivery for leading direct-to-consumer health brands, health plans and pharmaceutical manufacturers. LifeScan will be Truepill's first partner in the diabetes and chronic condition space, bringing together two industry leaders to create new resources for people with diabetes and other health conditions associated with it.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

About Truepill™

Truepill is a digital health platform that delivers diagnostics, telehealth and pharmacy services, built on a foundation of API-connected infrastructure. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifescan.com

