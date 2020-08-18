Lifesharing Partnering With Specialist Direct To Improve Donor Outcomes

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesharing is utilizing Specialist Direct's Telepathology Solution for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) to improve the accuracy, speed and consistency of organ biopsy interpretations in order to improve the organ recovery process and save lives.

"We are always looking for new ways to save lives. This technology lets us obtain high quality digital images of organ tissues, which help doctors evaluate the health of each organ with greater precision. It's a key factor in getting more patients transplanted," said Lisa Stocks, Executive Director of Lifesharing.

"Lifesharing continues to lead by embracing world-class technology and delivering on its commitment to quality, while providing life-saving gifts. Through its collaboration with a large, diverse group of hospital partners, we're proud that Lifesharing has integrated our telepathology solution within their OPO best practices," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.

The portable nature of Specialist Direct's Telepathology Solution for OPOs enables Lifesharing to receive high quality, real-time organ biopsy interpretations within hospitals, which improves operational efficiencies and avoids transplant delays. Mission critical diagnostic information is instantly shared with transplant surgeons to ensure that transplant recipients have very favorable outcomes. Specialist Direct's service is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and plays an essential role in ensuring organ recovery success.

ABOUT LIFESHARING

Lifesharing is the federally designated nonprofit group that coordinates organ and tissue donation in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Serving a diverse population of 4 million people in Southern California, Lifesharing works tirelessly to find organs for the more than 100,000 patients on the transplant waiting list.

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology, and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.

