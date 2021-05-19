LifeSignals receives CE Mark Approval for LifeSignals LX1550E Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform

The single-use, wearable medical biosensor, records Electrocardiography (2-channel ECG), Heart Rate, Respiration rate, Skin Temperature and Body Posture data for up to five days. The encrypted physiological data can then be transmitted with high reliability from the LifeSignals Biosensor, via the Relay App to a secure cloud-based platform. Clinicians and Care Providers can access the cloud-based LifeSignals Remote Monitoring Dashboard to view patient physiological data and manage vital sign alert settings.

The LifeSignals Remote Monitoring Platform is designed to enable healthtech companies to rapidly enhance their product and service portfolios to provide vital sign monitoring to the widest possible patient base, from any location. The interoperable platform can be tailored with ready-to-deploy software development kit APIs and is suitable for large scale implementation.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring globally," says Steve Jones, Business Development Director, Europe. "This regulatory approval for our Multiparameter Platform is a significant breakthrough and will enable our Partners to bring to market affordable and scalable remote monitoring products and solutions".

About LifeSignals, Inc.

LifeSignals is the leader in Wearable Medical Biosensors. LifeSignals provides a flexible biosensor platform to enable Partners to create clinical-grade, remote monitoring products and solutions. LifeSignals biosensors are multi-parameter, low cost and disposable, and deliver clinical-grade accuracy that is reliable and secure. Based in Silicon Valley, and offices in New York, London, Ireland, Singapore and India, LifeSignals is a global venture capital backed company, enabled by equity investments from Flex, Uniquest, Dreamtech, Renew Group, Seraph Group, XSeed Capital, and Reddy Capital. Further information can be found at www.lifesignals.com.

