LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance Health" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 32,800,000 shares are being offered by the Company and 7,200,000 shares are being offered by selling stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

LifeStance Health's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol "LFST." The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use net proceeds that it receives from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as lead book-runners for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair are also acting as joint book-runners for the offering and Capital One Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone: 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 866-803-9204; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or by email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

SOURCE LifeStance Health

