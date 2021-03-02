LifeStance Health Names Felicia Gorcyca as Chief People Officer, Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health , one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient behavioral health care, today announced the appointment of Felicia Gorcyca as its first Chief People Officer. Gorcyca will oversee LifeStance Health's nationwide human resources operation and play a critical role in supporting the company's growth strategy. She will report to Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health.

Additionally, LifeStance Health announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Scottsdale, Arizona from Bellevue, Washington. The new corporate office will be located at 4800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. It was selected to accommodate LifeStance Health's growing footprint, while enabling the company to recruit and retain diverse talent. The company will maintain a strategic presence in Bellevue.

"Felicia has a proven track record of scaling teams at high-growth organizations, and we're delighted that she's bringing her talents to LifeStance Health," said Lester. "As we pioneer the future of behavioral health and develop our new corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Felicia will play a key role in advancing our best-in-class culture for clinicians and team members. This will ensure we can further our mission of delivering personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy."

Gorcyca brings more than 20 years of experience in human capital to LifeStance Health. Most recently, Gorcyca was an operations director at TPG, a leading global investment firm with approximately $85 billion in assets under management and 14 offices around the world. During her tenure at TPG, Gorcyca was a member of the Global Human Capital team where she partnered with TPG portfolio companies to build transformative leadership teams and boards. She also played a key role in developing TPG's Chief Human Resource Officer Network, which focused on HR strategies and best practices across the portfolio.

"Now more than ever, there is a significant need for affordable, convenient and effective behavioral health services, and LifeStance Health is truly a category leader," said Gorcyca. "This is an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to working closely with Michael and the executive team to ensure an excellent experience for our clinicians and team members."

Prior to joining TPG, Gorcyca was Chief People Officer for Stack Sports. She also served as the Global Head of People Operations at Solera, Inc., supporting over 20 acquisitions and a global team of 6,000 employees. Previously, Gorcyca was a consultant for Spencer Stuart where she spent 13 years with the firm, primarily in healthcare services, and advised clients on executive recruitment, leadership assessment and succession planning.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient behavioral health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy by employing over 3,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

