LifeStance Health Names J. Michael Bruff As Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health , one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that J. Michael Bruff was named Chief Financial Officer, effective March 15, 2021. As CFO, Bruff leads the finance, accounting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations functions.

"We're thrilled to formally welcome Mike to LifeStance as we strive to build the nation's leading outpatient mental health platform," said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health. "Mike's extensive background in healthcare along with his experience leading successful finance teams makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him as we execute on our mission."

Bruff joins LifeStance with over 30 years of finance experience across a variety of industries including medical technology, computer hardware and software, enterprise software, telecommunications and public accounting. Previously, he was CFO at Varian Medical Systems, a leading provider of cancer care technologies and solutions, where he oversaw multiple departments leading up to the company's successful sale to Siemens Healthineers in August 2020.

"I'm honored to serve as CFO at LifeStance during such a pivotal moment in mental health care," said Bruff. "There has never been a more important time to reimagine mental health care, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside the entire LifeStance team to build on the company's impressive track record and improve access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care."

Prior to Varian, Bruff worked at Dell Technologies for 19 years in both domestic and international roles across finance and commercial business functions. He served as business unit CFO of the Asia-Pacific region and Senior Vice President of North America commercial sales strategy, planning and operations. Earlier in his career, Mike was Vice President, Global Services Accounting and Finance at CA, Inc. and held a variety of finance and reporting roles at MCI Telecommunications after starting his career at Deloitte & Touche.



Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

