LifeStraw Home Glass Water Filter Pitcher Wins IDEA 2019 Gold Award For Sleek Design And Humanitarian Impact

Hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America ( IDSA ), the IDEA is one of the most the most prestigious and rigorous industrial design competitions in the world. This year, IDEA fielded more than 1,600 entries from 24 countries and regions. From that vast pool, 101 were chosen to receive awards and only 19 were designated as GOLD winners, one of which is the LifeStraw Home.

The LifeStraw Home Pitcher was inspired by the clean lines of Scandinavian design with form, function and social responsibility in mind. Introduced in February 2019, the Home uses shatter-resistant, borosilicate glass, creating a profile beautiful enough to sit atop a table or counter, while delivering powerful, industry-leading filtration, addressing contaminants including microplastics, bacteria, parasites, lead, mercury and other heavy metals, as well as chemicals and chlorine.

LifeStraw's Home Water Filter Pitcher Filters PFAS

Beyond its visual aesthetic and high performance filtration, the LifeStraw Home is also one of the most effective products to combat PFAS and has been independently tested to exceed industry standards for removing from water both PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate). PFAS, which today contaminate our water supply, have also been proven to adversely affect human health. These man-made chemicals, which became prevalent in the 1950s because of their unique ability to repel oil and water, have been widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, stain repellents, waterproof clothing, shoes and fast food wrappers. Beyond independent testing, the LifeStraw Home has also tested to NSF International P473 Standards for the removal of both PFOA and PFOS, making it one of the only water filter pitchers available with PFAS removal capability.

"Our decision to design a modern and powerful water filtration product for the home was spurred by the reality that more and more communities are experiencing issues of tap water contamination from lead and PFAS to glyphosate, the chemical found in RoundUp—all of which pose a serious threat to public health," said Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw and co-designer of the Home pitcher. "We appreciate that the IDEA award not only values excellence in aesthetic design, but also places importance on functionality, sustainability and social impact."

Maaike Evers, IDEA 2019 Jury Chair and co-founder of Mike and Maaike said, "IDEA exists to highlight the absolute best that industrial design has to offer, and therefore, only the most deserving will make their way to the podium. The winners prove that great results are possible when design is leveraged to its fullest potential."

A recognized pioneer in water filtration and purification, LifeStraw has developed a suite of products used by outdoor enthusiasts, communities in developing nations, and vulnerable populations that transform contaminated water into potable water. The company's core expertise, backed by science and held to the highest available standards, was re-imagined and optimized within the LifeStraw Home. Finally, every purchase of a LifeStraw Home pitcher and filter replacement pack ensures that a school child in need receives access to safe drinking water for an entire school year. Now in its fifth year of operation, LifeStraw's Give Back program has provided more than three million students with a year of safe water.

LifeStraw makes water safe to drink. The company has earned a global reputation as a pioneer and innovator in water filtration technology that transforms microbiologically-contaminated water into safe, potable drinking water. The first LifeStraw, introduced in 1996 in partnership with the Carter Center, has been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Time-tested in some of the harshest environments around the world, LifeStraw products are today used in households, clinics and schools across 64 countries, and revered by outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travellers and home users. LifeStraw products are sold in retail stores across North America and online at www.lifestraw.com.

