Lifestyle Brand Life Time to Celebrate Black Friday with Healthy Savings

While for many, Black Friday has evolved from a fun family shopping outing to a stressful endeavor, Life Time's commitment to supporting a Healthy Way of Life means no camping overnight or competing with other shoppers. Members can further take advantage by dropping off their kids at the child center for Shop Till You Drop. Your kids will enjoy 8+ hours of programmed fun and play while you can shop tantrum-free.

Life Time's Black Friday Deals are available now at destinations nationwide and at https://shop.lifetime.life/blackfriday.

Black Friday Deals include:

$20 bonuses on each $100 LifeSpa* e-gift card

bonuses on each LifeCafe e-gift card 25% to 15% off Life Time Apparel – spend $150 save 25%, spend $100 save 20% and spend $75 save 15%

20% off Nutritional Products

15% off Nutrition and Metabolic Coaching

15% off Essentials Lab Panel and Metabolic Assessments

15% off Kids Summer Camp

15% off Partner Training, Small Group Training, Pilates and Mixed Combat Arts sessions

The lowest prices anywhere on all Garmin devices including activity trackers and watches for all ages

For more information and a full list of Black Friday savings, visit https://shop.lifetime.life/blackfriday.

*LifeSpa is open to non-Life Time members and provides club access on day of appointments plus two hours for your child in the child center. **LifeCafe is open to non-Life Time members for menu and packaged items along with nutritional products and supplements.

About Life Time® — Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 139 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the premier healthy lifestyle brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

