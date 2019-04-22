Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s CSPA Group, Inc. Has Had its Third Consecutive CannaStrips™ Sell Out Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc., participated in the High Times 4/20 event at the Cal Expo in Sacramento, California, and Kushstock 4/20 event at the Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto, California.

CSPA Group had promotion booths set up at both events. Retailers who partnered with CSPA for these events sold out of the full inventory of CannaStrips™ before the conclusion of both.

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "CannaStrips™ popularity continues to grow. I was personally present at the High Times 4/20 Sacramento event and the interest and acceptance of the CannaStrips™ product line was amazing, everyone wanted to know more about CannaStrips™ and details of the product line. There wasn't a moment that the booth didn't have multiple visitors. It was a great event for CSPA Group, CannaStrips™, and the Company in general."

LDS CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "Kushstock 4/20 event in Adelanto was very successful and the local retailer at the Saturday event sold out twice. CannaStrips™ continue to increase in popularity as more people have the opportunity to experience the discreet and effective delivery of cannabinoids in the CannaStrips™ product line."

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA Group manufactures extracted oils and distillates and produces CannaStrips™ under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia corporation.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

