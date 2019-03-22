Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s Subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc., to Exhibit at High Times Dope Cup Cannabis Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc. ("CSPA"), will have a product promotion booth at the High Times Dope Cup held in Adelanto on March 23-24, 2019.

The debut of the First Annual California High Times Dope Cup is expected to have upwards of 12,000 attendees, a social media audience of hundreds of thousands, and a stellar lineup of musical acts. More information can be found at https://cannabiscup.com/events.

CSPA's representatives will be at the event to educate prospective customers and promote the Rêveur and CannaStripsTM product lines. Informational pamphlets and onsite purchase information will also be available.

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "The timing of this local venue is extremely well-aligned with our current production runs of CannaStripsTM. We are excited to present both our product lines and to be able to connect with our current and prospective clients in the relaxed and casual atmosphere this unique cannabis event is promising to be. As an added bonus, we will be giving out some of our promotional merchandise including Rêveur and CannaStripsTM t-shirts and CannaStripsTM hoodies."

The Company will continue to update the market on all of the results of the event and developments related to the growth and expansion of the CSPA Group, Inc.

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-permitted and State-licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. Manufacturing extracted oils and distillates, producing CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbia company.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

