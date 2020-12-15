Lifestyle Expert Emily Loftiss Shares Posh Holiday Gifts Ideas With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of us have expensive tastes and appreciate the finer things in life when giving or receiving gifts. TV host and style expert Emily Loftiss gives her super secrets at finding affordable luxury for holiday gifts this year.

A CAN'T-MISS GIFT

Emily share the perfect present for this year.

Celebrities love gifts that make them look their best. One recommendation is ZO® Skin Health's Anti-Aging Program that features an assortment of tailored products that can help reduce the early signs of environmental and chronological aging. For just under $220, The Anti-Aging Program includes some of ZO® Skin Health's best sellers including Exfoliating Cleanser, Exfoliating Polish, Complexion Renewal Pads, Daily Power Defense, and Growth Factor Serum. It is the perfect posh gift for any skincare aficionado. Available on the brand's website and select ZO® authorized physicians. For more information, visit zoskinhealth.com.

A GIFT WE SHOULD ALL BE DREAMING OFF

The luxury of cashmere from Lands' End. A sweater or a coat so warm that it makes a frigid walk delightful. Lands' End has provided comfort since 1963 that can be felt, touched, and trusted with every product. Find warmth and coziness with soft fleece, cashmere, and flannel. Lands' End's wide selection of warm clothes comes in all styles, sizes and colors for everyone in the family. Get matching jammies for the fam or stockings on the mantle. Emily's family has a tradition of Lands' End stockings embroidered with their names. Use promo code "LANDS-END-50" for 50 percent off an order on the website, through the end of the year. Order monogrammed gifts TODAY and personalized items by Dec. 15 for guaranteed delivery by Christmas. For more information, visit www.landsend.com.

GREAT GIFT THAT GIVES HOPE FOR THE FUTURE

A recent study found that 95 percent of Americans have been missing travel in 2020. People need something to look forward to when the pandemic is over, and there is nothing more exciting than planning a vacation. One suggestion for a gift that gives hope, is that of travel. The new Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic is an ideal destination for fun, with pristine beaches, exquisite accommodations, gourmet dining and activities for every age and interest. Travel with peace of mind with Hilton's CleanStay program, offering digital check-in and upgraded cleaning and sanitizing. Whether it is an adults' only or family vacation, enjoy the beach, pools, onsite casino, spa, teen and kids' clubs, and even a water park. Other all-inclusive resorts to consider are Hilton Playa del Carmen Mexico and Hilton Rose Hall Jamaica. For more information, visit travel.hilton.com/en_us/guides/hiltonlaromana/.

