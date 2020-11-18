LifeToGo Launches Immunity + Line of Vitamin Drink Mixes

SMYRNA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeToGo, the healthy lifestyle brand of Accelerate360, LLC (Accelerate), today unveiled its first nutritional product line featuring three immunity-boosting vitamin drink mixes: Immunity +, Immunity + Energy, and Immunity + Calm. The new product line, sold in a 30-day supply ($14.99), features immunity-boosting vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and zinc as well as elderberry which can help ease cold and flu symptoms is available now at LifeToGo.com.

"For so many Americans, health has moved to the forefront of our daily concerns," said LifeToGo Editor-in-Chief Lisa Pounds. "We built LifeToGo on the fundamentals of wellness, fitness, adventure, food and drink and the introduction of our new Immunity + line supports our belief that living better is achieved through mental and physical wellness, and we are thrilled to introduce a product line that helps to meet that demand."

The new LifeToGo Immunity + line features three convenient, easy-to-carry products designed to help boost your nutritional intake, provide an afternoon energy boost, and help you wind down from your daily stressors:

Immunity +: A delicious blend of all-natural vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, Elderberry and Zinc features two times more Elderberry than the leading competitor. Known for its healing properties, Elderberry is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that can help prevent and ease cold and flu symptoms.

A delicious blend of all-natural vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, Elderberry and Zinc features two times more Elderberry than the leading competitor. Known for its healing properties, Elderberry is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that can help prevent and ease cold and flu symptoms. Immunity + Energy: An all-natural blend of vitamins and minerals providing healthy energy when you need it most. Made with 80mg of caffeine from green tea, it enhances your energy and immunity with a blend of Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc.

An all-natural blend of vitamins and minerals providing healthy energy when you need it most. Made with 80mg of caffeine from green tea, it enhances your energy and immunity with a blend of Elderberry, Vitamin C and Zinc. Immunity + Calm: Made with all-natural vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, Zinc and Elderberry and three milligrams of Melatonin.

"The launch of LifeToGo's Immunity + line up of drink mixes showcases our unparalleled ability to respond with speed and agility to deliver on consumer needs," said Accelerate Chief Business Officer Trey Holder. "The new line of Immunity drinks underscores our commitment to helping our consumers live with easy and effective solutions that can have an extraordinary impact on how they live their lives."

LifeToGo, is a healthy lifestyle brand built on the goal of creating a health & wellness community rooted in the highest-quality products and authentic active lifestyle and nutrition content. The brand quickly launched a line of consumer PPE in June of 2020 in response to the demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic and donated millions of masks and PPE to schools across the country. LifeToGo features four main product categories: Wellness, Fitness, Food and Drink, and Supplements and Nutrition, as well as content and expert advice from professionals in the health and wellness sector. For more information, please visit LifeToGo.com.

About Accelerate 360, LLC:

Accelerate360, LLC is one of the leading wholesale distribution companies in the United States distributing a wide array of products in the general merchandise and wellness space. It provides a number of turnkey business solutions for both businesses and brands including sourcing, distribution, program development, market research, merchandising, and marketing. Headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia, Accelerate has 1,300 employees across the US, with more than 20 distribution locations servicing grocery, mass, drug, convenience and other commercial entities. For more information, please visit www.accelerate360.com .

