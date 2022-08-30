LifeVac Receives Ranking No. 443 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LifeVac was also ranked #37 in NY and #8 in Health Products

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine, the premier business magazine, revealed that LifeVac is No. 443 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Ten years of dedicated effort is truly changing the world," says Arthur Lih, LifeVac Inventor and CEO. "This is arguably the biggest breakthrough in emergency medicine in history."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"When we started, the ending to a leading cause of accidental death was deemed impossible," says Lih.

LifeVac is a trusted medical device. FDA registered, clinical studies and third-party testing confirms LifeVac to be highly effective and safe to use during a choking emergency. LifeVac has received widespread media attention and has been published and recognized in several leading medical journals, six of which are peer-reviewed. LifeVac sells a LifeVac Home Kit , LifeVac Travel Kit, a LifeVac School Kit, and LifeVac EMS Kit, and a LifeVac Home & Travel Kit Bundle. The LifeVac can be purchased at https://lifevac.net/shop.

