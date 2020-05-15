LifeVac Registers Two Eldercare Life Saves in One Week

NESCONSET, N.Y., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the revolutionary airway clearance device (ACD), has registered two life saves in eldercare facilities in one week. "With the current situation affecting eldercare facilities around the world, we are pleased that LifeVac can offer hope not just for today but every day moving forward as we continue working towards eradicating death from choking, the leading cause of accidental death in those 65 years and older," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac.

"The entire LifeVac team salutes the heroic efforts of the health care providers working on the frontline during this pandemic. We look forward to defeating the virus and to ending choking deaths in people of all ages," said Lih.

LifeVac has totaled fifty-seven life saves, including thirty-two in eldercare facilities.

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non-invasive, non-powered, portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed to clear an airway obstruction from a victim in a choking related emergency. For more information or to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net SAVE A LIFE

