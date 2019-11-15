LifeWave and Voice of the Vet Partner in National Veterans Appreciation Event at Nellis Air Force Base

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave and the nonprofit group, Voice of the Vet, are joining forces to help support veterans at Aviation Nation: A Salute to Our Veterans air show at Nellis Air Force Base between November 16-17, 2019. The event is free and open to the public, and more than half a million people are expected to attend this patriotic extravaganza.

The event will showcase several airpower demonstrations such as the USAF Thunderbirds as well as various US Air Force exhibits and concessions.

LifeWave, a long-time advocate of veteran causes, will be partnering with Voice of the Vet to raise awareness of the ongoing struggle of our veterans to be helped and heard. LifeWave and Voice of the Vet will share a booth at the air show with free giveaways of amazing LifeWave products for all veterans who stop by.

Throughout its history, LifeWave has supported veterans from all military branches, especially those who return from battle with challenging physical and psychological wounds. They have provided thousands of patches to help vets with pain management, quality of sleep, mental calmness, and so much more.

Voice of the Vet is a veteran-operated, nonprofit business dedicated to the enhancement of the life and health of veterans and their families through various programs and resources.

LifeWave has received many awards through the years in recognition of its efforts to help veterans. Most notably, CEO David Schmidt received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) for his work to improve the quality of life for members of the armed forces who have received the Purple Heart Medal. The medal is awarded to those wounded in combat for their heroic efforts while serving our country.

Being a part of the Aviation Nation: Salute to Our Veterans event is just one more way LifeWave strives to give back to the community it serves through its life-changing products.

About LifeWave:

Since 2004, LifeWave has helped people all over the world realize their greatest potential through transformative products and flexible business opportunities. Its patented, proprietary wellness products deliver more energy, better sleep, reduced stress, sharper mental focus, and an overall feeling of youthful vitality.

About Voice of the Vet:

Voice of the Vet is a veteran-operated, nonprofit business dedicated to the enhancement of the life and lifestyle of veterans and their families. The founder of Voice of the Vet is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. His dedication to veterans and the military is constant and unwavering.

SOURCE LifeWave

Related Links

https://lifewave.com/

