LifeWorks Partners With Handsome To Launch End Youth Homelessness ATX 2020 Campaign Microsite

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWorks, a local non-profit and advocate for youth and families seeking their path to self-sufficiency, has partnered with Handsome, an Austin-based holistic experience design agency, to launch a new microsite, lifeworks2020.org . The site will introduce LifeWorks inaugural fundraising campaign and provide insight to its initiatives. The goal of the year-long drive is to raise the $4.9 million needed to end youth homelessness in Austin by the end of 2020.

"The microsite to our End Youth Homelessness Campaign is the first of its kind for the organization," explained Julianne Hanckel, LifeWorks Director of Communications and Marketing. "Ending youth homelessness in Austin is possible, but it will take the support of the entire community. The talent and time Handsome donated to this project will play a pivotal role in building awareness around this very important goal as well as increase support of the LifeWorks mission."

The Handsome team donated their human-centered research, design, and development expertise to help LifeWorks frame their 2020 campaign in a digital experience that reflected their ambition and deep commitment to the youth they serve.

"Austin is our agency's home, and we're committed to supporting the community that supports us," said Handsome's Co-founder and Head of Technology, Alex Zub. "LifeWorks ambition, dedication, and vision for how they'll end youth homelessness this year is incredible, and we were honored to help them to be the first city in the country to achieve that goal."

The 360-degree marketing campaign will be promoted through multiple marketing channels that include social media advertising, text-to-donate, swag, earned-media, native advertising, and direct mail. Divided into three key phases, every stage will highlight each of LifeWorks main service and program pillars: education and workforce, housing, and counseling.

The End Youth Homelessness ATX 2020 Campaign will officially kick-off January 21 at the grand opening of The Works II, a 29-unit affordable housing community for youth and young families exiting from homelessness.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a fearless advocate for youth and families seeking their path to self-sufficiency. We are committed to innovative problem solving, shared accountability and a relentless focus on achieving real, sustainable and measurable results for the clients we serve.

About Handsome

Handsome is a holistic experience design agency based in Austin. They create deeply connected brands, services, and products that enable powerful relationships between businesses and people. Global brands like Facebook, FedEx, and Dell have entrusted Handsome with transformative design and innovation projects.

FOLLOW US ONLINE | @lifeworksaustin

MEDIA CONTACT

Julianne Hanckel

512-735-2477

Julianne.Hanckel@lifeworksaustin.org

SOURCE LifeWorks