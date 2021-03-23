LIFEWTR® Grows Bottled Water Portfolio with LIFEWTR Immune Support

"Research has shown that consumers are increasingly prioritizing beverages with functional ingredients that support health and wellness, particularly those that aid normal immune function," said Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Because we are committed to matching that demand with industry-leading innovation, we're thrilled to launch the LIFEWTR brand's first line extension, LIFEWTR Immune Support."

Since the brand's debut, LIFEWTR bottles have served as a canvas for emerging artists to showcase their creative expressions, and in turn, inspire future generations of creators.

The LIFEWTR Immune Support bottle will feature a blue cap, a key differentiator from the original LIFEWTR, as well as a code-based design from Zach Lieberman, an artist and educator at the forefront of computer graphics and human-computer innovation. The design was first introduced on the premium bottled water brand's seventh design series, Art Through Technology, in 2019.

LIFEWTR Immune Support (1L) is now available at retailers nationwide.

For more information on LIFEWTR Immune Support, please visit LIFEWTR.com.

