Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 360 Finance, Inc., Canada Goose Holdings, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., TenCent Music Entertainment Group, Two River Bancorp, UP Fintech Holding Limited, and X Financial

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with QFIN's stock price falling below its IPO price of $16.50.

If you are a QFIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (GOOS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that GOOS sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner.



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products affecting revenues.



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that "the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [psychotropic] test offering."



TenCent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that China's antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between TME and major record labels.



Two River Bancorp (TRCB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRCB to OceanFirst.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with TIGR's share price falling below its IPO price.



X Financial (XFY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with XFY's stock price falling below its IPO price of $9.50.



