Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Abiomed, Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., Impinj, Inc., MBIA Inc., Sundial Growers, Inc., and Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with reporting its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth.

ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ADTRAN's announced "preliminary" earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AmTrust on behalf of purchasers of the six series of preferred stock (OTC: AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) from January 22, 2018 through January 18, 2019, inclusive.

Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2018.

MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with MBIA's reported consolidated GAAP net loss of $170 million, or $2.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Sundial's cannabis product contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an Audit Committee investigation related to "certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations."

