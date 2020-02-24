Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Adesto Technologies Corporation, Delphi Technologies PLC, FGL Holdings, Forescout Technologies, Inc., Franklin Financial Network, Inc., Neon Therapeutics, Inc., Stein Mart, Inc., and Taubman Centers, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Adesto to Dialog Semiconductor plc for $12.55 per share.

If you are an Adesto investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Delphi to BorgWarner Inc. for 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner per share of Delphi owned.

If you are a Delphi investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

FGL Holdings (FG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FG to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $12.50 per share.

If you are an FGL Holdings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSCT to Advent International for $33.00 per share.

If you are an FSCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

If you are a FSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NTGN to BioNTech SE.

If you are a NTGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMRT to Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. for $0.90 per share.

If you are a SMRT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

If you are a Taubman investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

