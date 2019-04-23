Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cavco Industries, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., HomeFed Corporation, KeyW Holding Corporation, Level Brands, Inc., and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of ADSW to Waste Management, Inc. for $33.15 per share.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that BSX had not demonstrated assurance of safety and effectiveness for their surgical mesh products.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a previously received subpoena from the SEC.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that certain persons improperly sold shares amounting to approximately $500 million.

HomeFed Corporation (HOFD)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of HOFD to Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. for approximately $38.00 per share.

KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of KeyW to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for $11.25 per share.

Level Brands, Inc. (LEVB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that an error existed in certain LEVB's unaudited financial statements.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Nightstar to Biogen Switzerland Holdings GmhH for $25.00 per share.

If you are a Nightstar investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

