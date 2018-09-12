Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Fanhua Inc., Hasbro, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Pretium Resources, Inc., Rowan Companies PLC and SodaStream International Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with FDA reviewers having concerns of a "potential platform safety risk" with the ONPATTRO trials.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with CPB taking a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with SeekingAlpha allegations that details a history of alleged fraud.

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with "[a]s a result of the Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S. and Canada, there was a negative impact on our quarterly revenues and operating profit."

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that certain executives engaged in a "pump and dump" scheme from 2013- 2018.

Pretium Resources, Inc. (PVG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Pretium artificially boosted its reserves in Brucejack gold mine.

Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Rowan to Ensco PLC for 2.215 Ensco shares per share.

SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SodaStream to PepsiCo, Inc. for $144 per share.

