Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc., American Renal Associates LLC, Belden, Inc., BioDelivery Sciences, Inc., Blue Valley Bank Corp., Bridgepoint Education, Inc., and Care.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with AMR identifying "ineffective internal control over financial reporting."

If you are an AMR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

American Renal Associates LLC (ARA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the delay of the filing of ARA's earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

If you are an ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Belden, Inc. (BDC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an SEC investigation into whether ineffective internal controls resulted in inappropriate recognition of revenue.

If you are a Belden, Inc. investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BioDelivery Sciences, Inc. (BDSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an article published on Seeking Alpha entitled, "BioDelivery Sciences – A Money Losing Opioid Company Founded By The Bankruptcy Experts."

If you are a BDSI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Blue Valley Bank Corp. (BVBC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BVBC with Heartland Financial, Inc. for 0.3271 Heartland shares per BVBC share.

If you are a BVBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with BPI's disclosure that there were material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, as well as that the company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should not be relied upon.

If you are a BPI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Care.com, Inc. (CRCM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that caregivers who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers' children or elderly relatives.

If you are a CRCM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.jlclasslaw.com

