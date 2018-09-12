Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Altice USA, Inc., Dun & Bradstreet, Eyenovia, Inc., K2M Group Holding, Inc., KMG Chemicals, Inc., LifePoint Health, Inc., Reis, Inc., and Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Altice's June 2017 IPO.

If you are an Altice investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale Dun & Bradstreet to a consortium led by CC Capital for $145 per share.

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Eyenovia's January 2018 IPO.

K2M Group Holding, Inc. (KTWO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of K2M to the Stryker Corporation for $27.50 per share.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of KMG to Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for $55.65 and 0.2000 shares of Cabot per KMG share.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of LifePoint to RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65.00 per share.

Reis, Inc. (REIS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Reis to Moody's Corporation for $23.00 per share.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Zoe's to Cava Group for $12.75 per share.

