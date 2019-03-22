Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Amarin Corporation plc, Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc., GTx, Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)



Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Amarin administered an active agent to their placebo group during the Vascepa trial, which consequently exaggerated the efficacy of Vascepa.



Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMTA)



Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CMTA to Ipsen for $25 per share.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)



Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with CVS' lowered stock value due to poor results from the company's 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.



Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO)



Lifshitz & Miller announces an investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with DPLO's announcement that it was delaying its financial results and will need to record a non-cash impairment charge.



GTx, Inc. (GTXI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GTx with Oncternal Therapeutics.

Mutli-Color Corporation (LABL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LABL to Platinum Equity LLC for $50.00 per share.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (OSIR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the sale of OSIR to Smith & Nephew for $19.00 per share.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a subpoena KHC received from the SEC regarding its accounting practices.



