Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of A.O. Smith Corporation, Cray Inc., electroCore, Inc., Fred's Inc., Intersect ENT, Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Lannett Company Inc., and Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations questioning AOS' access to $359 million in China.

If you are an AOS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Cray to Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $35.00 per share of Cray.

If you are a CRAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities violations in connection with electroCore's announcement that it had disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

If you are an ECOR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Fred's Inc. (FRED)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the June 29, 2017 abandonment of the Walgreens Rite Aid merger.

If you are a Fred's investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Intersect's reported $10.8 million first quarter loss, lowered 2019 guidance, and announcement that its CEO will step down on June 5.

If you are an XENT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Jumia overstated its active customers and sales.

If you are a JMIA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that LCI was involved in price-fixing and anticompetitive-behavior.

If you are an LCI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Zayo to Digital Colony Partners LP and EQT for $35.00 per share.

If you are a ZAYO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

