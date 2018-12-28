Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Aphria Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., The Boeing Company, Domo, Inc., Edison International, Marriott International, Inc., TransMontaigne Partners L.P., and XPO Logistics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aphria Inc. (APHA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report alleging that Aphria is part of a scheme by a network of insiders to divert funds to themselves.

If you are an Aphria investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Athenahealth to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital for $135.00 per share.

The Boeing Company (BA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Boeing failed to disclose problems with its 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the Company's filings with the SEC pursuant to its June 2018 IPO.

Edison International (EIX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with news of an investigation into one of Edison's subsidiaries following a November 8, 2018 wildfire.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Marriott's disclosure that millions of guests' information had been exposed.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TransMontaigne to TLP Finance Holdings, LLC for $41.00 per share.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of dubious tax accounting at XPO.

