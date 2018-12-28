Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Apptio, Inc., Black Box Corporation, CURO Group Holdings Corp., Finisar Corporation, Gaming Partners International Corporation, Resolute Energy Corporation, Tesaro, Inc., and Tribune Media Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Apptio, Inc. (APTI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Apptio to Vista Equity Partners for $38.00 per share.

Black Box Corporation (BBOX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Black Box to AGC Networks Ltd. for $1.08 per share.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement of disappointing third quarter and subsequent reduction of guidance for full-year fiscal 2018.

Finisar Corporation (FNSR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Finisar to II-VI Incorporated for approximately $26.00 per share.

Gaming Partners International Corporation (GPIC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GPIC to Angel Holdings for $13.75 per share.

Resolute Energy Corporation (REN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Resolute to Cimarex Energy Co. for $35.00 per share.

Tesaro, Inc. (TSRO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Tesaro to GlaxoSmithKline plc for $75.00 per share.

Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Tribune to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for $46.50 per share.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

