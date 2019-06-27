Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Array BioPharma Inc., C&J Energy Services, Inc., Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., and Raytheon Company, Shutterfly, Inc., Sotheby's and Stewardship Financial Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of ARRY to Pfizer, Inc. for $48.00 in cash per share.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CJ to Keane Group, for 1.6149 Keane shares per CJ share.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of LEXEA to Expedia Group for 0.36 Expedia shares per LEXEA share.

Raytheon Company (RTN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of RTN to United Technologies for 2.3348 United shares per RTN share.

Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Shutterfly to Photo Holdings for $51.00 per share.

Sotheby's (BID)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of BID's to BidFair USA for $57.00 per share.

Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Stewardship to Columbia Financial for $15.75 per share.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with "systemic issues" at its manufacturing facility.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

