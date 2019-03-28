Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Conduent, Inc., DBV Technologies SA, Ebix, Inc., FTS International, Inc., NV5 Global, Inc., and Venator Materials PLC

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with "actuarial work conducted in connection with year-end indicated a need to increase reserve estimates for unpaid losses due primarily to bodily injury claims from accident years 2016 and prior."

If you are an AFH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Conduent, Inc. (CNDT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Conduent's negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results due to continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor.

DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that DBVT failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls for Viaskin Peanut.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Ebix is "booking external revenues on transactions between its subsidiaries."

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that FTSI failed to disclose that the hydraulic fracturing market was experiencing intense and increasing competition.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with NVEE's announcement that it "expects to report a material weakness in its upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K relating to the initial set up of project contracts and analysis of certain percentage of completion projects."

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with VNTR's disclosures regarding the full extent of damage of a fire to one of VNTR's manufacturing plants, as well as the cost to repair the plant.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

