Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Inogen, Inc., Mattel, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Stamps.com, Inc., Syneos Health, Inc., and Weight Watchers, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the FDA seeking additional survival data concerning tivozanib echoing concerns that led to the FDA's rejection in 2013.

If you are an AVEO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company's revenue recording processes and procedures.

If you are a CTL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inogen, Inc. (INGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with alleged overstating of its total addressable market and engaging in sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base.

If you are a INGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with statements regarding the 2018 sales of Mattel's Barbie doll.

If you are a MAT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Spark Therapeutics to Roche Holdings, Inc. for $114.50 for each share of Spark Therapeutics.

If you are a ONCE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with STMP abruptly cutting ties with USPS, whose business accounted for 87% of the company's revenue.

If you are a STMP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Syneos Health, Inc., (SYNH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the investigation by the SEC into "the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters."

If you are a SYNH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Weight Watchers, Inc. (WTW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with WTW's 2018 fourth quarter results.

If you are a WTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

