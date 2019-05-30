Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., BlissCo Cannabis Corp., CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Floor & Décor Holdings, Inc., Hecla Mining Company, International Speedway Corporation, and Isramco, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Beazer Homes' announcement of an impairment on certain California assets.

If you are a BZH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (HSTRF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of HSTRF to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (SPRWF) for 0.24 SPRWF shares per share.

If you are an HSTRF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with CBL settled allegations of overcharging tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity for $90 million.

If you are a CBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Control4 Corporation (CTRL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of of CTRL for $23.91 per share.

If you are a CTRL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Floor & Décor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with FND's declining sales trends and adjusted EPS guidance.

If you are an FND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Hecla's Nevada operations suffering from negative operating metrics.

If you are an HL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of ISCA to NASCAR Holdings, Inc. for $45.00 per share.

If you are an ISCA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Isramco, Inc. (ISRL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Isramco to Naptha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for $121.40 per share.

If you are an ISRL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

