Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Care.com, Cincinnati Bell Inc., IBERIABANK Corporation, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., MSB Financial Corp., Southwest Georgia Financial, TallGrass Energy, LP, and TiVo Corporation

Care.com (CRCM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CRCM to IAC/InterActiveCorp for $15.00 per share.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBB to Brookfield Infrastructure for $10.50 per share.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IBKC to First Horizon National Corporation for 4.584 FHNC shares per IBKC share.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Ladenburg to Advisor Group for $3.50 per share.

MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSBF to Kearny Financial Corp. for approximately $18 per share.

Southwest Georgia Financial (SGB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGB to The First Bancshares, Inc. for 1.00 First Bancshares shares per SGB share.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Tallgrass to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners for $22.45 per share.

TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TiVo to Xperi Corp. for 0.455 Xperi shares per TIVO share.

