Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of CoBiz Financial Inc., Gogo, Inc., Perry Ellis International, Inc, PG&E Corporation, PolarityTE, Inc., Stewart Information Services Corporation, TAL Education Group and USG Corporation.

CoBiz Financial Inc. (COBZ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of COBZ with BOKF, for $27.50 in cash and 0.17 BOKF shares per COBZ share.

If you are a COBZ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Gogo, Inc. (GOGO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with its previously issued 2018 financial guidance.

If you are a GOGO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of PERY to the Company's founder for $27.50 per share.

If you are a PERY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the results of an ongoing investigation into the October 2017 California wildfires and alleged violations of state law by PCG.

If you are a PCG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that COOL has failed to disclose a key patent rejection.

If you are a COOL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of STC to FNF for $50.00 per share.

If you are a STC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that TAL overstated its net income.

If you are a TAL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

USG Corporation (USG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of USG to Gebr. Knauf KG for $44.00 per share.

If you are a USG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

