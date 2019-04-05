Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Comscore, Inc., Fusion Connect, Inc., HFF, Inc., Oaktree Capital Group, LLC, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Sierra Monitor Corporation, TIER REIT, Inc., and Worldpay, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Comscore, Inc. (SCOR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the resignation of Comscore's CEO and President.

If you are a Comscore investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with certain of FSNN previously issued financial statements that could no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors.

If you are a FSNN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

HFF, Inc. (HF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HFF to Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. ("Jones") for $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 Jones shares per HFF share.

If you are an HFF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of OAK by Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.

If you are an Oaktree Capital Group investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces that on March 18, 2019, the United States District Court denied QCOM's motion to dismiss a pending securities class action.

If you are a QCOM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sierra Monitor Corporation (SRMC)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SRMC to MSA Safety Incorporated for $3.25 per share.

If you are a SRMC investor, and would like additional information, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TIER to Cousins Properties, Inc. for 2.98 Cousins shares per share.

If you are TIER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Worldpay, Inc. (WP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of Worldpay with FNIS for 0.9287 FNIS shares and $11.00 in cash per share.

If you are a Worldpay investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

