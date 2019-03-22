Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., Domino's Pizza, Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., Healthcare Services Group, Inc., Maxar Technologies, Inc., and Micron Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with an article published by Seeking Alpha entitled, "Corbus Has Ties To Suspect Investors And A History Of Failed Clinical Trials For Lenabasum."

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with CVU's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 could no longer be relied upon due to an error related to CVU's billing process inflating its revenue and income.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations by a whistleblower that DPZ forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction.

Eventbrite, Inc. (EB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Eventbrite's announcement that the company's integration of Ticketfly onto the Eventbrite platform will impact short-term revenues.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that HCSG had received an SEC letter and subpoena regarding HCSG's calculation of earnings per share.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (MAXR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that Micron engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK-Hynix.

If you are a Micron investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

