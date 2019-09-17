Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., Granite Construction, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., ProPetro Holdings Corp., SAExploration, Inc., Sunnova Energy International, Inc., and Surface Oncology, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violation in connection with the FDA's warning letter to Curaleaf stating that several of CURLF's CBD products were "misbranded drugs" in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Granite Construction, Inc. (GVA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with GVA's disclosure that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four civil joint venture projects.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Karyopharm false represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing.

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (PUMP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ProPetro's disclosure of delays in both its scheduled conference call and in the filing of its 10-Q.

SAExploration, Inc. (SAEX)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that SAExploration improperly did not classify ALASKA Seismic Ventures, LLC as a variable interest entity.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (NOVA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Sunnova's reported net loss of $85.3 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2019, due to net losses on interest rate swaps.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with SURF's stock price falling to less than 15% of its IPO price.

