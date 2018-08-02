Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Education Realty Trust, Inc., Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS), Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, Northwest Bancorporation, Inc., Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Restoration Robotics, Inc., Unum Group and Xerium Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of EDR to Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, LP for $41.50 per share.

Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that FLKS overstated the viability and approval prospects for its drug candidate FLX-787.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the Company's stock decline of over 80%.

Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of NBCT to FIBK for 0.516 FIBK share.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of PF to CAG for $43.11 in cash plus 0.6494 CAG share per PF share.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with HAIR's first quarter loss of $7.4 million.

Unum Group (UNM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with disclosures relating to experience of claims incidence for its long-term care business.

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of Xerium to Andritz AG for $13.50 per share.

