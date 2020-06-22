Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA), China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC), Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN), Grubhub, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRUB), and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WUBA to Quantum Bloom Group Ltd. for $28.00 per class A or B share and $56.00 in cash for each American depositary share ("ADS").

If you are a WUBA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BITA to an investor consortium led by Morespark Limited for $16 per share.

If you are a BITA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXDC to Faith Dawn Limited for 1.20 per share.

If you are a CXDC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FNJN to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC for 1.55 per share.

If you are a FNJN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Grubhub, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRUB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GRUB to Just Eat Takeaway.com ADRs for 0.6710 Just Eat ADRs per GRUB share.

If you are a GRUB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IFF to Dupont whereby DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the combined company and IFF's shareholders will own 44.6%.

If you are a IFF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

