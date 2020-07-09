Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW), Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (ACER)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on June 16, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying the Company's Motion to Dismiss a securities class action complaint alleging materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.

If you are a ACER investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADSW to Waste Management for $30.30 per share.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on March 11, 2020, the court denied Apyx's motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on May 18, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a securities class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell's business, operational and compliance policies.

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on June 1, 2020, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to The Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on April 28, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action accusing Zuora of hiding the problems integrating its flagship RevPro product.

