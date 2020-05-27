Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Advance Auto Parts, Inc., (AAP), Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY), Qumu Corporation (QUMU), Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), SB One Bancorp (SBBX), and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces that on February 7, 2020, the court denied Advance Auto Parts' motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint alleging that beginning in November 2016, AAP published guidance for the company's 2017 financial performance that was unattainable and which directly contradicted internal forecasts.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces that on March 11, 2020, the court denied Apyx's motion to dismiss a securities class action complaint concerning alleged false statements regarding the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Lifshitz Law Firm announces that on April 14, 2020, the court denied Dycom's motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint alleging false statements that Dycom's large projects were highly dependent on permitting and tactical considerations, that Dycom was facing great uncertainties related to permitting issues, and that said uncertainties would expose Dycom to near-term margin pressure and absorption issues.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QUMU to Synacor, Inc. for 1.61 Synacor shares per QUMU share.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) or SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of SBBX by PFS. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share they own.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with problems integrating its flagship RevPro product. Specifically, on April 28, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action accusing Zuora of hiding the incompatibility of its two products.

