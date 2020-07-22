Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., China XD Plastics Company Limited, GlobalSCAPE, Inc., InnerWorkings, Inc., Majesco, National General Holdings Corp., Noble Energy, Inc., and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ADSW to Waste Management for $30.30 per share.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXDC to Faith Dawn Limited for 1.20 per share.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GSB to HelpSystems, LLC for 9.50 per share.

InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INWK to HH Global Group Limited for $3.00 per share.

Majesco (MJCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MJCO to Thoma Bravo, LP. for 13.10 per share.

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NBL to Chevron Corporation (CVX).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.

