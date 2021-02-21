Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CEI, EGOV, PTVCA, PTVCB, SYNC and TPCO
Feb 21, 2021, 23:39 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI and Viking Energy Group, Inc.
If you are a CEI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGOV to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share.
If you are a EGOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNC to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.
If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]m
SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm
Share this article