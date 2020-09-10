Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Broadway Financial Corporation, Cancer Genetics, Inc., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., Rosetta Stone Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AIMT to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share.

If you are a AIMT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKCA to Ionis for $18.15 per share in cash.

If you are a AKCA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

If you are a BMCH or BLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BYFC to CFBanc Corporation.

If you are a BYFC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or e-mail at [email protected].

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

If you are a CGIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PTI with Yumanity Therapeutics.

If you are a PTI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RST to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share.

If you are a RST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.

If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm

Related Links

http://jlclasslaw.com

