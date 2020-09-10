Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Broadway Financial Corporation, Cancer Genetics, Inc., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., Rosetta Stone Inc., and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited
Sep 10, 2020, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AIMT to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share.
Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKCA to Ionis for $18.15 per share in cash.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.
Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BYFC to CFBanc Corporation.
Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PTI with Yumanity Therapeutics.
Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RST to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share.
Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.
