Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AJRD, CATM, EXPC, GNBF, LNKB, NEOS, AYTU, QEP, FANG, RP, RNET, and VSAT

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AJRD to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the EXPC with BLADE Urban Air Mobility.

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (Other OTC: LNKB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of GNBF with LNKB.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) - Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NEOS with AYTU.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QEP to FANG for 0.05 FANG shares per QEP share.

RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) - Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

